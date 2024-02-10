               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission May Hold Meeting Soon


2/10/2024 3:08:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatima Latif

A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission may be held in the near future, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy PM of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

"There is still no agreement on the time of the next meeting, but I think we will organize it soon," he said.

It is worth noting that the last meeting of the Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission was held on January 31. The meeting took place between the delegations headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. This was the 6th meeting.

MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107835181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search