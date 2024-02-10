Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission May Hold Meeting Soon

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatima Latif
A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission may
be held in the near future, Azernews reports,
citing the Deputy PM of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.
"There is still no agreement on the time of the next meeting,
but I think we will organize it soon," he said.
It is worth noting that the last meeting of the
Azerbaijan-Armenia Delimitation Commission was held on January 31.
The meeting took place between the delegations headed by Deputy
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime
Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan. This was the 6th meeting.
