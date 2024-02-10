Chief Executive Officer Of Bp Congratulates Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chief Executive Officer of bp Murray Auchincloss has sent a
congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of his victory in the snap presidential elections, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of bp, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on
your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I
wish you every success in all your efforts to enhance the
prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.
I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate bp's
unwavering commitment to our energy projects in Azerbaijan. We at
bp look forward to further strengthening the long-standing
partnership between bp, the Government of Azerbaijan, and
SOCAR.
Your Excellency, once again please accept my sincere
congratulations and best wishes for a successful tenure.
I look forward to meeting you soon in Baku.
Yours sincerely,
Murray Auchincloss,
Chief Executive Officer of bp"
