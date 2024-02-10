Member Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Denis Bećirović Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis
Bećirović has offered congratulations to Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential election.
In his congratulatory letter, Denis Bećirović hailed the
longstanding sincere and friendly ties between the two
countries.
He expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would
further develop in the spirit of friendship across all the domains
of mutual interest.
The member of the Presidency expressed his commitment for
preserving and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the two
countries peoples', stating that he looks forward to further
meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and the development of
cooperation.
