Member Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina Denis Bećirović Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election


2/10/2024 3:08:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Bećirović has offered congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential election.

In his congratulatory letter, Denis Bećirović hailed the longstanding sincere and friendly ties between the two countries.

He expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would further develop in the spirit of friendship across all the domains of mutual interest.

The member of the Presidency expressed his commitment for preserving and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the two countries peoples', stating that he looks forward to further meetings with President Ilham Aliyev and the development of cooperation.

