Zelensky Reshuffles NSDC, Supreme Cinc Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced changes to the composition of the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

According to Decree No. 67/2024 of February 9, the head of state included Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in the composition of the Staff and excluded former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the Staff, Ukrinform reports.

According to Decree No. 68/2024 of February 9, Zelensky included Syrskyi in the composition of the National Security and Defense Council and excluded Zaluzhnyi and former Minister for Veterans Yulia Laputina from the NSDC composition.

On February 8, Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Syrskyi was appointed in his place.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada supported Laputina's resignation from the post of Minister for Veterans.