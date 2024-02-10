Russian Army Shells 19 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 87 strikes on 19 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region in the past 24 hours.

The region's military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, the enemy shelled Temyrivka, Robotyne and Stepnohirsk with multiple rocket launchers and Robotyne with two aerial bombs. Twenty-four drone attacks were recorded in Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Piatykhatky and Lobkove.

Russian forces also launched 58 artillery strikes on Novodarivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Poltavka, Charivne, Levadne, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, Kamianske and other frontline towns and villages.

According to the military administration, three reports were received about the destruction of residential buildings. There were no casualties.