President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Xi Jinping

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of China Xi Jinping, Trend reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I extend
sincere congratulations to you and through you, to the friendly
people of China on the occasion of the upcoming Spring
Festival.
The ancient Chūnjié festival, heralding the arrival of the New
Year in accordance with the lunar calendar and symbolizing profound
reverence for the enduring unity of nature and humanity, deepens
feelings of sincerity, benevolence, and concern for others with its
inexhaustible renewing spirit. I wish this festival grants
happiness, prosperity, and continued success to your people, who
uphold rich national and spiritual traditions.
I take this opportunity to express my satisfaction with the
growing development of friendship and cooperation between
Azerbaijan and China. I am confident that the ties between our
countries will continue to strengthen and expand through our joint
efforts.
I wish you good health, happiness, and success, and the friendly
people of China prosperity and peace," the letter reads.
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.