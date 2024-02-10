US Pres., German Chancellor Reaffirm Resolute Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed resolute support to Ukraine during a meeting held in the White House on Friday.

President Biden commended Germany's exemplary contributions to Ukraine's self-defense, and Chancellor Scholz emphasized the significance of sustained U.S. support, read a White House statement.

The two discussed de-escalation efforts in the Middle East as well as close coordination in relation to mutual priorities.

They exchanged perspectives on promoting adequate conditions for durable peace in the region, which includes establishment of a Palestinian state.

The two heads of state also touched on upcoming NATO summit to be held in Washington next July taking note of the, "strength of the transatlantic relationship in facing current geopolitical challenges,".

Prior to meeting with Biden, Scholz had expressed concern over Republican block of aid to Ukraine in congress.

"Without the support of United States, and without the support of the European states, Ukraine will have not a chance to defend its own country," he warned.

Biden, on his part, had described the holdup as "close to criminal neglect,". (end)

