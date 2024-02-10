Music Market Size To Worth USD 64.31 Billion By 2030 With A 10 % % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Music Market include Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music YouTube Music Pandora Deezer Tidal SoundCloud Google Play Music iHeartRadio

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Music market size valued ata USD 33 Billion in 2023,and is projected to reach SD 64.31 Billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 10from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Music market: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music YouTube Music Pandora Deezer Tidal SoundCloud Google Play Music iHeartRadio Tencent Music Sony Music Entertainment Universal Music Group Warner Music Group Live Nation Entertainment Ticketmaster BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) ASCAP Merlin Network Shazam and other.

Recent Developments:

January 16, 2024: Apple today announced a series of groundbreaking entertainment experiences that will be available on Apple Vision Pro beginning Friday, February 2. With more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, combined with an advanced Spatial Audio system, Vision Pro enables users to watch new shows and films from top streaming services including Apple Originals from Apple TV+, transport themselves to stunning landscapes with Environments, and enjoy all-new spatial experiences that were never possible before, like Encounter Dinosaurs.

February 7, 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited* today announced the AWS Space Accelerator: India, a technical, business, and mentorship opportunity designed to foster startups focused on space technology, and accelerate their development, with support from, T-Hub, and Minfy. This is AWS's first accelerator program in India focused on startups in the space sector, and follows the MoU it signed with ISRO and IN-SPACe in September last year, which envisions to nurture startups in space-tech, and support innovation in the sector.

Dividing the Global Music Market by Product types and Application

Music Market by Type of Streaming, Value (USD Billion)

Live Streaming

On-Demand Streaming

Music Market by End-User, Value (USD Billion)

Residential

Commercial

Regional Outlook of Global Music

North America accounted for the largest market in the Music market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. Within the worldwide music industry, the North American music market is a vibrant and significant force. This region, which includes the US and Canada, has long been a center for the production, listening, and consumption of a wide range of musical genres. The variety of the North American music market, which encompasses a wide range of musical styles and cultural influences, is one of its most distinctive features. The music industry in the United States has a well-established infrastructure that includes major record labels, independent artists, and a thriving live music scene. It contributes significantly to the country's economy. Numerous musical genres, including rock, hip-hop, pop, country, and electronic dance music, have originated in the nation.

