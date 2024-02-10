Qatar University Unveils Line-Up Of Events To Celebrate Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sports Affairs Department at Qatar University (QU) hosted a press conference to unveil the exciting lineup of events planned for Qatar's National Sports Day on February 13.

The speakers included Dr. Senaid Salem Al Marri, Director of Sports Affairs Department; Dr. Asmaa Al Naemi, Director of Sports Facilities Department; Dr. Alla El Awaisi, Director of Clinical Operations and Engagement; Eatidal Al Qatami, Director of Communications and Public Relations; Amina Al Kaabi, Section Head of Women's Athletics; and Lolwa Al Yafei, Teaching Assistant of Exercise Physiology.

Dr. Senaid Al Marri, Director of Sports Affairs Department at QU, highlighted the university's commitment to promoting health, economy, and education through sports, aligning with Qatar's visionary 2030 goals.

“The Sport Day originated in 2012, making Qatar the first country to dedicate a day to sports. Qatar, adopting sports as a vision, emphasises the three pillars of health, economy, and education, with sports as a fourth pillar. Our participation in the National Sport Day aligns with QU's belief in the importance of sports and our Islamic values encouraging physical activity.

“The day contributes significantly to raising awareness about the importance of exercise. In line with Qatar's 2030 vision for creating physically and mentally healthy individuals, the Sports Affairs Department at QU strives to position the university campus as the healthiest in the country. We take pride in providing high-level sports facilities and qualified trainers, offering numerous programs and activities. Our vision includes increasing extracurricular hours for students, aiming for their holistic development.”

Regarding this year's events, Dr. Al Marri said:“We have various activities planned for both men and women in different fields. There will be evening tournaments, and our goal is to engage the maximum number of people on campus during this sports day. We are well prepared, and you will witness something remarkable. "More importantly, we aim to promote sports awareness, making the Sport Day not only about physical activity but also about changing lifestyle patterns for greater awareness. Therefore, you can expect informative and enlightening stations for employees, students, and female students.”

For her part, Dr. Asmaa Al Naemi, Director of Sports Facilities Department, highlighted QU's efforts in sports activities, stating:“The Sports and Events Complex was inaugurated in 2020, including boys' padel sports, soon to be open for girls. The facilities adhere to global standards and are accessible to students, staff, faculty members, and QU alumni. Event stages will be selected for National Sport Day, held in university sports facilities.”