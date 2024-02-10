Package Substrates Market Size To Worth USD 12.77 Billion By 2030 With A 7.2 % % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Package Substrates Market

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Package Substrates Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Package Substrates market size valued ata USD 7.85 billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 12.77 billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 7.2from 2024 to 2030..

Key companies profiled in Package Substrates market: Amkor Technology ASE Group AT&S AG Daeduck Eastern Fujitsu Hitachi Ibiden Co., Ltd. Kinsus Kyocera LG Innotek Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation Samsung Electro-Mechanics Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Shinko Electric Industries Simmtech TTM Technologies Unimicron Technology Corporation Zhen Ding Technology and other.

Recent Developments:

January 1, 2024 - New and enhanced Hitachi Energy SAM600 process interface unit accelerates the adoption of digital substations. Hitachi Energy advances its pioneering digital substation technology with the all-new SAM600 3.0, a process interface unit (PIU), to help transmission utilities accelerate the adoption of digital substations.

December 7, 2023 – LiDAR, which stands for“Light Detection and Ranging,” is gaining attention as one technology that will bring us closer to fully autonomous driving. However, current LiDAR technology faces hurdles in areas such as long-distance detection and large device size. In addition, this is where Kyocera's technology steps in.

Package Substrates Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Package Substrates Market by Product types and Application

Package Substrates Market by Type

FCCSP

WBCSP

SiP

BOC

FCBGA

Package Substrates Market by Application

Mobile Devices

Automotive Industry

Others

Regional Outlook of Global Package Substrates

Asia Pacific dominates the packaging substrates market. This region's prominence stems from a number of elements that contribute to its industry domination. To begin, Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's top electronics manufacturing centers, including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. These nations have built strong ecosystems for semiconductor production, assembly, and packaging, bolstered by modern infrastructure, a trained labor force, and supportive government regulations. Furthermore, Asia Pacific has an extensive network of suppliers, contract manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that work closely together, allowing for efficient supply chain management and cost-effective production. The region's competitive industrial ecosystem encourages innovation and technological breakthroughs in package substrate materials, designs, and production methods. Furthermore, rising demand for consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and telecommunications equipment in Asia Pacific's expanding economies drives the growth of the package substrates industry. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and technology adoption all contribute to increased demand for electronic devices, necessitating the use of high-performance, cost-effective packaging substrates.

