GNSS Chip Market To Hit USD 8.54 Billion By 2030, Says Exactitude Consultancy

The rising use of GNSS technology in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles has emerged as a critical driver, significantly contributing to market growth.

Autonomous vehicles rely largely on precise and dependable navigation and positioning technologies to function safely and efficiently. GNSS technology is critical in supplying exact position data, allowing autonomous cars to navigate, plan routes, and make real-time decisions depending on their environment. Autonomous cars use GNSS receivers to acquire signals from satellite constellations such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou, allowing them to pinpoint their exact location with great precision. This position information is essential for activities such as lane maintaining, obstacle recognition, and overall course planning. As the need for self-driving vehicles grows, relying on GNSS technology becomes increasingly important in meeting the demanding safety and reliability criteria. The use of GNSS technology in self-driving vehicles helps to create advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and allows for a smooth transition to completely autonomous driving. The constant expansion and enhancement of GNSS capabilities, such as multi-constellation and multi-frequency support, improves the accuracy and resilience of navigation systems in autonomous cars. In summary, the synergy between GNSS technology and autonomous vehicle development emphasizes its critical role in influencing the future of transportation, positioning it as a significant driver in the GNSS chip industry.

GNSS Chip Market By Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle Systems) By Application (Location-Based Services, Navigation, Telematics, Surveying, Mapping, Timing & Synchronization) And Region, Global Trends And Forecast From 2023 To 2030

GNSS signals can be susceptible to interference, intentional jamming, or unintentional disruptions, leading to potential navigation inaccuracies and system vulnerabilities.

The sensitivity of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals to interference, purposeful jamming, or unintended disturbances poses a substantial challenge to the GNSS chip business. GNSS signals, which include those from satellite constellations such as GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou, are crucial for precise location and navigation in a wide range of applications, including automotive systems and critical infrastructure.

Interference and purposeful jamming can come from a variety of sources, including electronic devices, radiofrequency interference, or criminal operations designed to disrupt GNSS signals. Such interference can cause signal deterioration, resulting in navigation mistakes and jeopardizing the trustworthiness of location-based services. In important applications such as aviation, sea navigation, and military operations, GNSS signal interference can pose significant safety and security issues. Unintentional interruptions, such as natural occurrences (solar flares, ionosphere disturbances) or physical barriers, can also degrade GNSS signal quality. Tall buildings and extensive infrastructure, known as“urban canyons,” might impede GNSS signals, compounding the difficulties.

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wearables provides an opportunity for GNSS chip integration.

The fast expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wearables creates an appealing potential for GNSS chip integration, as these technologies increasingly use location-aware capabilities to improve a wide range of functions. GNSS chips are critical in supplying precise and real-time positioning data, which improves the efficacy and variety of IoT and wearable apps. GNSS-enabled chips make precise position monitoring and asset management possible in the context of the Internet of Things. GNSS technology is used in industries such as logistics, supply chain management, and smart cities to monitor product movement, optimize routing, and improve overall operational efficiency. The incorporation of GNSS into IoT devices allows enterprises to acquire significant insights regarding asset location and status, resulting in better decision-making and resource efficiency. Wearables, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, are becoming more popular, and GNSS technology enhances their capabilities. Fitness aficionados may benefit from precise distance monitoring, route mapping, and location-based data during exercises, while smartwatches use GNSS capabilities for navigation, location sharing, and geofencing. Furthermore, GNSS integration improves the overall user experience by allowing context-aware apps to respond to a user's position.

Asia Pacific region shows higher growth in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region now leads the GNSS chip market and is expected to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. These industries make extensive use of GNSS chips, and Asia Pacific is a major manufacturing hub for both. China, India, and Japan are all seeing significant growth in these areas, increasing demand for GNSS chips. Many governments in the area are making major investments in GNSS technology, which presents new opportunities for chip producers. For example, the Chinese government is developing its own BeiDou satellite navigation system, which is expected to increase demand for BeiDou-compatible GNSS chips. As disposable incomes grow in the region, more individuals may purchase GNSS-enabled gadgets like smartphones, wearables, and linked automobiles.

Key Market Segments: GNSS Chip Market

GNSS Chip Market by Device



Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices In-Vehicle Systems

GNSS Chip Market by Application



Location-Based Services

Navigation

Telematics

Surveying, Mapping Timing & Synchronization

GNSS Chip Market by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

