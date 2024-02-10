‘If I Have A Good IPL There's Every Chance’: Spencer Johnson Eyes Australia T20 WC Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Adelaide, Feb 10 (IANS) Australian left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson believes a good Indian Premier League (IPL) season can open the door for him to get selected in the T20 WC squad. Gujarat Titans bought Johnson for a staggering Rs 10 crore, a figure he admits is still sinking in.

The 28-year-old quick, who made headlines with his stellar performance in The Hundred 2023, now sees the IPL as a platform to bolster his case for selection in Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

Johnson's journey from a modest base price of ₹50 lakh to a staggering ₹10 crore bid by the Gujarat Titans reflects the newfound recognition of his talent on the global stage. Johnson expressed a mixture of disbelief and determination in response to his IPL windfall.

"I'm taking it in my stride - when you sit back and think about it, it's pretty ridiculous. But I'm here now and I just keep going. It would be nice to have a couple of performances here for Australia now but the World Cup is still a long way away. If I have a good IPL there's every chance I might be in that World Cup squad,” he was quoted as saying by Australian newspaper 'Perth Now'.

The South Australian, who made his T20I debut during the South Africa tour last year, emphasized the transformative impact of his recent experiences, including a successful stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 where he snared 19 wickets in 11 innings at an impressive average of 14.47.

"It's exciting. To get another opportunity is obviously something where I want to be. When I played last year in September, I think I'm a different player now, I have a bit more success in the Big Bash (League) so I'm definitely ready to go. It's obviously going to be a proud moment for my family, to have them in the crowd, and friends there as well. To play for Australia is something that you dream about in the backyard so to do it is going to be quite cool."

With the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon, Johnson understands the significance of performing well in the IPL as a springboard to secure his spot in the national squad. Despite the pressure and expectations, he remains steadfast in his determination to seize the moment and showcase his talent on the grandest stage of them all.

