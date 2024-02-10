               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Idman.Biz TV Teases New Project Featuring Celebrities (VIDEO)


2/10/2024 2:12:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Idman TV is launching a new project. The program, hosted by one of the country's well-known TV presenters, will feature famous faces from the show business demonstrating their sports skills.

Our filming team will invite guests to gyms, capturing their sports activities on film, and engaging in creative conversations about sports. The video project will be presented to viewers once a week.

Idman presents the announcement of the TV show:

