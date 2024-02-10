Idman.Biz TV Teases New Project Featuring Celebrities (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10.
Idman TV is
launching a new project. The program, hosted by one of the
country's well-known TV presenters, will feature famous faces from
the show business demonstrating their sports skills.
Our filming team will invite guests to gyms, capturing their
sports activities on film, and engaging in creative conversations
about sports. The video project will be presented to viewers once a
week.
Idman presents the announcement of the TV show:
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.