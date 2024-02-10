Turkish-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission Convenes In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. The 11th meeting of the Turkish-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation took place in Türkiye's Ankara city, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the co-chairs of the meeting were the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, and the Vice President of Türkiye, Cevdet Yılmaz. The agenda of the meeting included cooperation in economics, investments, energy, industry, agriculture, transportation, tourism, healthcare, culture, education, and other spheres.

In his speech, Akylbek Japarov highlighted the establishment of the Kyrgyzstan Trade Representation in Türkiye as a significant event. He mentioned that this step would contribute to deepening the economic ties between the two countries and ensuring sustainable development through cooperation in trade and investment.

In turn, Cevdet Yılmaz noted that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye is successfully developing and strengthening.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol consisting of 62 points, an agreement on international highways, and a memorandum on exports were signed.

To ensure effective implementation of the decisions made, the parties agreed to exchange information quarterly. The next meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will take place next year in Kyrgyzstan.