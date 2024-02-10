Turkish-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission Convenes In Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 10. The 11th
meeting of the Turkish-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on Trade
and Economic Cooperation took place in Türkiye's Ankara city,
Trend reports.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the
co-chairs of the meeting were the Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, and the Vice President of
Türkiye, Cevdet Yılmaz. The agenda of the meeting included
cooperation in economics, investments, energy, industry,
agriculture, transportation, tourism, healthcare, culture,
education, and other spheres.
In his speech, Akylbek Japarov highlighted the establishment of
the Kyrgyzstan Trade Representation in Türkiye as a significant
event. He mentioned that this step would contribute to deepening
the economic ties between the two countries and ensuring
sustainable development through cooperation in trade and
investment.
In turn, Cevdet Yılmaz noted that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan
and Türkiye is successfully developing and strengthening.
At the conclusion of the meeting, a protocol consisting of 62
points, an agreement on international highways, and a memorandum on
exports were signed.
To ensure effective implementation of the decisions made, the
parties agreed to exchange information quarterly. The next meeting
of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and
Economic Cooperation will take place next year in Kyrgyzstan.
