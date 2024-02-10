               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Khojavend Comes Across Plethora Of Artillery And Tank Shells


2/10/2024 2:12:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A large number of artillery and tank shells have been found in Khojavend, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The shells were discovered as workers of the Khojavend district police department were conducting operations on regional territory.

Police officers found 56 artillery shells of different calibers, 16 tank shells, and 64 heads for tank shells in a building located in Kish village.

The seized shells have been handed over to their intended destination.

