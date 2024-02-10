Azerbaijan's Khojavend Comes Across Plethora Of Artillery And Tank Shells

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A large number
of artillery and tank shells have been found in Khojavend, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The shells were discovered as workers of the Khojavend district
police department were conducting operations on regional
territory.
Police officers found 56 artillery shells of different calibers,
16 tank shells, and 64 heads for tank shells in a building located
in Kish village.
The seized shells have been handed over to their intended
destination.
