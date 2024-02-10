Iranian Currency Rates For February 10

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 10, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price and 15 decreased in price compared to February 7. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,282 rials.

Currency Rial on February 10 Rial on February 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,031 52,870 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,994 48,269 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,012 3,988 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,975 3,957 1 Danish krone DKK 6,074 6,054 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,351 136,438 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,035 15,021 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,116 28,374 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,103 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,158 31,112 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,786 25,504 1 South African rand ZAR 2,206 2,231 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,369 1,375 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 463 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,366 27,372 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,188 31,249 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,275 38,249 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,342 1,338 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,606 31,588 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,661 8,711 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,840 5,881 100 Thai baths THB 116,818 118,190 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,812 8,822 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,496 31,650 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,282 45,158 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,404 9,267 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,850 15,790 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,689 2,668 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 569 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,845 12,844 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,698 24,681 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,052 74,754 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,840 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,265 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,210 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 426,100 rials, and the price of $1 is 395,218 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials.

