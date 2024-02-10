Canadian Military Shows Training For Ukrainian Sappers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada showed how their instructors train Ukrainian defenders to apply demining and and engineering skills on the battlefield.

That's according to the press service of the UNIFIER training mission.

"Canadian Army sappers deployed on Operation UNIFIER are teaching Armed Forces of Ukraine soldiers specialized skills such as engineering reconnaissance, obstacle breaching, and demining operations," reads the posting on X.

As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian instructors have already trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian recruits since 2015. After Russia went for a full-scale incursion, Canadian servicemen moved out of Ukraine before relaunching training sessions for Ukrainians in the UK, Poland, and Latvia in just a few months.

Photo: Unifier