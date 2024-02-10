War Update: 111 Combat Clashes Along Front Line In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukraine 111 combat engagements have occurred on the Ukrainian battlefields, while the enemy launched 73 airstrikes and 76 rocket salvos.

This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

There were 111 clashes in the past day. In total, the enemy launched 73 airstrikes and 76 attacks involving MLR systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at residential areas, causing destruction to apartment blocks, private homes, and other civil infrastructure, killing and injuring civilians, according to the report.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Leonivka, Chernihiv region; Yunakivka, Yablunivka, and Kindrativka of Sumy region; Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, Pishchane, Bereznyky, and Nesterne of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka of Luhansk region; Terny, Novomikhailivka, and Vuhledar of Donetsk region; Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region; Chervonyi Maiak, Krynky, and Beryslav of Kherson region.

Over 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: no significant changes were observed.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy retains military presence near the border, conducting subversive activities, thus preventing the Ukrainian command from moving part of the troops to other sectors of the front line.

Kupiansk direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman direction: 14 Russian assaults were repelled near Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Terniv and Yampolivka of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled 22 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy advance as the Russians pursue the attempt to besiege Avdiivka. Over the last day, Ukraine has repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 12 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region.

Marinka direction: Ukraine is holding off the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where 19 attacks have been repelled.

Shakhtarske direction: Ukraine repelled two Russian assaults south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region, and north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ukraine's forces repelled three attacks west of the Novopokrivka, Verbove, and near Robotyne.

Kherson direction: Ukrainian forces hold their positions, repelling enemy assaults. Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy does not abandon the attempt to dislodge Ukrainian units from their current positions. Ukraine repelled four assaults in the area.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit five enemy manpower and equipment clusters, while missile forces hit three clusters, two command points, and two ammunition depots.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine intercepted 23 of 31 Shahed kamikaze drones Russia launched overnight Friday.