Tourist Flow From Uzbekistan To Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of Uzbek tourists visiting Azerbaijan was 3,399 in
January 2024, Azernews reports.
The data from Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency shows that this
amount increased by 138 percent year-on-year when 1,427 Uzbek
visitors visited Azerbaijan.
Overall, 43,062 Uzbek visitors visited Azerbaijan from January
2023 through January 2024.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan ranked eleventh among the top 15 nations
whose residents visited Azerbaijan in January.
According to the organization, Azerbaijan drew the most tourists
from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan among Central Asian countries.
The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan disclosed that in 2023,
the number of Uzbek visitors coming to Azerbaijan reached 39,663,
representing a 51-percent increase over the same period in
2022.
