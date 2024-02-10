Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 81.29 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Price of the Kuwait crude oil rose by USD 1.72 to USD 81.29 per barrel on Friday vis a vis USD 79.57 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Saturday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude oil rose by 56 cents to USD 82.19 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by 62 cents, settling at USD 76.84 a barrel. (end) aam

