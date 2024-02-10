Health And Wellness Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 5446.44 Billion By 2030 By 2030 At 5.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Health and Wellness market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global health and wellness market size is projected to grow from USD 3670.4 billion in 2023 to USD 5446.44 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled“Global Health And Wellness Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030” is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global Health And Wellness market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Health And Wellness market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Health And Wellness market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Health And Wellness Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Abbott Laboratories,Amway Corporation,Anytime Fitness LLC,Bayer AG,Bio Thrive Sciences,Body Holiday Saint Lucia,COMO Hotels and Resorts,Danone,David Lloyd Leisure Ltd.,Fitness First India Pvt Ltd.,Grand Resort Bad Ragaz,Herbalife International of America, Inc.,Holland and Barrett Retail Limited,Lift Brands,L'Oréal S.A.,Nestlé SA,Procter & Gamble,SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre,THe Bountiful company,Unilever Plc,Vitabiotics Ltd. among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

January 31, 2024 - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Wednesday it has launched a new protein shake that would help adults looking to lose weight and maintain their muscle mass.

July 19, 2023 – How to identify high-quality dietary supplements and botanicals. Sales of dietary supplements, herbal supplements, and other botanical-based products have increased every year since 2009, and they continue to rise. One reason for this is the simple fact that what we eat matters. What we put on our skin matters. What we put in our environment matters.

Health And Wellness Market Segmentation:

Health and Wellness Market by Sector

Personal Care & Beauty & Anti-Aging

Nutrition & Weight Loss

Physical Activity

Wellness Tourism

Preventive & Personalized Medicine

Others

Health and Wellness Market by Functionality

Nutrition & Weight Management

Heart & Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Skin Health

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America dominates the worldwide health and wellness industry, with the greatest market share and expected to keep that position in the future years. Consumers in North America, notably the United States and Canada, have more spending power than in other areas. This results in a stronger desire and capacity to invest in items and services that benefit their health and well-being. North Americans are becoming more aware of the value of preventative healthcare and healthy lifestyle choices. This has increased the need for health and wellness solutions that address a variety of requirements and preferences.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Detailed overview of Health And Wellness market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of Health And Wellness market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Health And Wellness market performance

- Market player's information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of Health And Wellness market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global Health And Wellness market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this Health And Wellness Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Health And Wellness Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Health And Wellness Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Health And Wellness Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Health And Wellness Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Health And Wellness Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Health And Wellness Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

