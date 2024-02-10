SC To Hear Thackeray Faction's Plea Against ​​Maha Speaker Ruling On Mon

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by Shiv Sena-UBT faction challenging the ruling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar which had held that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp constitutes the "real" Shiv Sena.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising of Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will resume hearing on February 12.

The top court on January 22 had issued notice on a plea filed by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sunil Prabhu and called for the response of CM Shinde and 38 other MLAs within a period of two weeks.

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has petitioned the Supreme Court questioning the January 10 decision passed by Narwekar holding that the group led by CM Shinde was the real "Shiv Sena" as it commanded a majority in the legislature and also in the party's National Executive.

The petition also challenges the dismissal of the disqualification petitions filed against CM Shinde and other MLAs of his camp.

“We will list it,” CJI Chandrachud recently told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the Thackeray-led faction and mentioned the matter for listing.

