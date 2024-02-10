Beauty With A Purpose

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANSlife) With anticipation reaching its peak for the global extravaganza, the Miss World Organization officially announced that the 71st Miss World Festival will take place between February 18th and March 9th, 2024, across some of the most spectacular venues in India.

The pre-launch conference hosted in the Capital at Hotel The Ashok, witnessed a remarkable moment in the event's history with a dazzling lineup of Miss Worlds including the Current Miss World Karolina Bielawska along with former Miss World winners Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Manushi Chillar, and Stephanie Del Valle - coming together for the first time to set the stage for the Grand Finale.

The 71st Miss World festival will commence with "The Opening Ceremony" and "India Welcomes the World Gala" by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) at the magnificent Hotel The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20th.

The grand finale will be a spectacular affair at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9th and will be streamed and telecast across the world. In this star-studded celebration like never before, the majestic finale will have renowned celebrities who will elevate the allure of the event with their exceptional performances.

Jamil Saidi, Strategic Partner and Host of Miss World said,“It is a matter of pride to be announcing the Miss World 2024 festival in the Capital city with such grandeur. I have endeavoured to bring this prestigious global phenomenon to India after a year-long hard work. Working with the MW team and Julia has been a matter of privilege. I am certain that Miss World will highlight to the country the purpose behind the beauty that this pageant brings to the table."Miss World 2024

Archana Kochar the Official Indian fashion designer stated,“I am honoured to be the official Fashion Designer for the 71st Miss World! I look forward to presenting my new collection with the Make in India Campaign promoting different tribal and regional arts of India like the Jamdani weave, Ahimsa Silk, Bandani Fabric, Varanasi Brocade, Kutchi Mirror work & a lot more!”

Staying true to its heartfelt theme of 'Beauty with a Purpose', the 21-day Festival will be marked by a range of events that will empower these young women as agents of change and the leaders of tomorrow. Every contestant will be given a dedicated media channel on the Miss World platform, enabling them to demonstrate their abilities and the chance to feature as one of the top 20 finalists.

The competition lineup during the festival includes:

Beauty With A Purpose Presentations - Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam – New Delhi – Feb 21st

Head-To-Head Challenge Final – The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam – New Delhi – Feb 23rd

Miss World Sport Challenge – New Delhi –February 25th

World Top Designer Award & Miss World Top Model –Mumbai – March 2nd

Miss World Talent Final – Mumbai – March 3rd Multimedia Challenge –throughout the festival program

Miss World Red Carpet Special – Jio World ConventionCentre – Mumbai – March 9th

71st Miss World Final – Jio World Convention Centre– Mumbai – Global Telecast Live - 7:30-10:30 – March 9th

The lavish celebration of the 71st Miss World Festival in India is a remarkable moment as the event has returned to the country after 28 years. India boasts a rich legacy of numerous Miss World winners, including notable figures such as Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Manushi Chillar. These achievements have significantly elevated India's profile on the global stage. The Miss World pageant, founded in 1951, transcends conventional beauty competitions, embracing a new ethos centred on empowering women through philanthropy and service.

IANSlife can be contacted at ...

--IANS

lh/tb