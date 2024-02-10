Bitcoin Nears One-Month High, Fueled By Etfs And Halving Anticipation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's recent surge past $48,000, marking a one-month peak, is fueled by significant investments into U.S. funds and anticipation of the April 'halving' event.



This digital currency experienced a 4% increase by 10 AM in New York on Friday, signaling an 11% rise year-to-date, surpassing the performance of major tech stocks.



The launch of nine U.S. Bitcoin ETFs on January 11, alongside Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's evolution into an ETF, aims to diversify Bitcoin's investor base.



These developments have led to a net influx of $8 billion, with Grayscale's initial $6 billion outflow now stabilizing.



Analysts expect Bitcoin to surpass $50,000 due to the 'halving' narrative, signaling an upward trend.







Halving' cuts miner rewards, fixing total supply at 21 million, often sparking price surges.



DBS Bank Ltd. suggests reduced mining rewards may raise Bitcoin's production cost, possibly boosting its price.



Despite recent gains, Bitcoin lags $22,000 behind the 2021 peak, showcasing volatile but upward trends shaped by various factors.



This scenario illustrates Bitcoin's dynamic market position, influenced by new financial products like ETFs and critical supply mechanisms such as "halving ."



Bitcoin's evolving economic role mirrors innovation, regulation, and market demand.

