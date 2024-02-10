Brazil’S Ibovespa Faces Pre-Carnival Dip, Influenced By Key Stocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On the eve of Carnival, the Ibovespa index saw a subdued session, pulled down by significant shares like Vale (VALE3), Petrobras (PETR4), and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).



The Brazilian stock market's primary index marginally dropped by 0.15%, closing at 128,025.35 points, achieving a slight weekly increase of 0.66%.



This trading day came right before the holiday break, with fewer economic reports on the agenda, shifting attention to U.S. inflation figures.



The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI ) for December was adjusted downward to a 0.2% rise from the previously stated 0.3%.



When excluding the unpredictable food and energy sectors, the U.S. CPI's December rise remained at 0.3%, as initially reported.







This adjustment helped alleviate concerns over enduring U.S. inflation, potentially delaying the much-anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.



With scarcely any major economic indicators on this day, the market's focus was on the earnings reports.



Banco do Brasil's last-quarter earnings exceeded expectations, yet its stock fell by 1.66%.



Analysts noted the bank's higher provisioning expenses due to increased risks in the corporate/SME sector, despite the positive reception to its guidance and payout rise.



Usiminas (USIM5) reported a profit of R$975 million, reversing its losses.



Nonetheless, its stock declined by 1.06%, affected by the drop in iron ore prices on Asian markets.

Agribusiness Sector Quarterly Performances

In the agribusiness sector, Raízen (RAIZ4) and São Martinho (SMTO3) delivered their quarterly figures.



São Martinho was notably among the day's biggest losers on the Ibovespa, with its net profit for the third quarter of the 2023–24 harvest diving over 50%.



However, MRV (MRVE3) saw a notable increase of 7.01%. Itaú BBA highlighted an appealing entry point for the stock after its recent significant drop.



Vale and Petrobras (PETR4 ) both closed down, exerting downward pressure on the Ibovespa.



Petrobras had just released its production and sales report for the final quarter of 2023 the previous evening.

MENAFN10022024007421016031ID1107835057