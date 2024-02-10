Mercadolibre And Pacaembu: Brazil’S Landmark Partnership Beyond Football

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) MercadoLibre's naming rights acquisition for São Paulo's Pacaembu Stadium, a deal exceeding R$1 billion ($200 million) for up to 30 years, represents a milestone in Brazilian sports.



This partnership highlights the ongoing, extensive renovations at Pacaembu, showcasing its potential beyond merely hosting football matches.



Allegra Pacaembu's CEO, Eduardo Barella , highlights stadium transformation for diverse uses beyond sports, emphasizing versatility.



Scheduled for completion by mid-2024, the renovation has already attracted significant contracts with top football clubs like São Paulo, Santos, and Cruzeiro.



Contracts, modeled after Europe , aim to elevate the matchday experience, shifting from rentals to revenue-sharing for added attractions.







This approach seeks to offer fans a variety of entertainment and consumption options, enriching their overall experience.



Moreover, collaboration with the Four Even investment fund guarantees a reliable event calendar, ensuring an annual income of R$26 million for event organizations.



This initiative is a key part of the consortium's strategy to create a dynamic and diverse Pacaembu.



The project anticipates 5 million annual visitors after renovation, factoring event attendees, future office occupants, and nearby shopping.



Plans are in place to improve Pacaembu's accessibility and attractiveness, capitalizing on its central location and proximity to major universities.



Despite doubts and financial hurdles, Pacaembu's project boasts a robust revenue model centered on sports, entertainment, and business.



MercadoLibre partnership pioneers modern, inclusive, and sustainable spaces, setting a standard for historic landmark revitalization via public-private partnerships.

