Mixed Finishes In European Markets Amid Economic Speculations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, European stock markets ended mixed as investors mulled over inflation figures from Germany and the US.



This comes as both the European Central Bank (ECB ) and the Bank of England (BoE) seek clear signs of inflation moving towards their 2% goal before slashing interest rates.



The DAX in Frankfurt dipped 0.22% to 16,926.10 points, despite Germany's CPI slowing to 2.9% in January.



Initially, this data had stocks hovering around stability, but sentiment shifted negatively as the day progressed.



ECB's François Villeroy de Galhau hinted at possible rate cuts this year, citing inflation control progress.







ECB's Martin Kazaks notes potential rate cuts but advises patience, warning against premature action to avoid inflation and rate hikes.



In the UK, the BoE's Jonathan Haskel called for more evidence of decreasing inflation risks before tightening monetary policies.



The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.31% to 7,571.98 points, with Barclays dropping 0.61% after buying Tesco's banking arm for $760 million.



ECB warns eurozone banks of potential higher capital requirements due to inadequate control over commercial real estate risks.



The EuroStoxx Bank sub-index slightly dropped by 0.08% to 117.22 points.



In Paris, luxury brand Hérmes' stock jumped 4.80% following a report exceeding profit and revenue expectations, while the CAC index fell 0.22% to 7,649.07 points.



Madrid's IBEX 35 fell by 0.09%, Milan's FTSEMIB rose 0.30%, and Lisbon's PSI20 increased by 0.28%.









Movements signify ongoing speculation and strategic adjustments, reflecting economic data and policy signals' influence on European financial markets.









