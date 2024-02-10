Rio Carnival 2024 Highlights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Rio de Janeiro transforms into a vibrant hub of Carnival festivities, featuring an array of street bands across its neighborhoods.



This four-day celebration brings life to areas such as Centro, Grajaú, Tijuca, and Ipanema, among others, with music and dance.



Participants are encouraged to gear up in their most eye-catching costumes, stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and keep their valuables secure while enjoying the parades.



The schedule for the parades is crucial for those wishing to immerse themselves fully in the Carnival spirit.

Key Locations and Times:

In the Central Area, Carnival begins with Orphans of Brizola at 3 PM, followed by themed bands like Dressed in Striped Condom at 5 PM.







The evening continues with more music from groups such as the Lapa Bohemians and the Ambassadors of Merrymaking, leading up to We Make Better Days at 11 p.m.



The next day starts early with the Black Ball Cord at 7 a.m., offering a full day of festivities.



Grajaú welcomes the Grajaú's Can Collectors and the Band of 300, starting at 4 PM and 6 PM, respectively, marking the beginning of the celebrations in this neighborhood.



In Guaratiba, the mood is set by Jefinho's Piranhas and the Ice Cream Shop Band, both at 6 PM, promising a lively start to the evening.



Ipanema introduces a more relaxed pace with the Lazy Roll Late but Sure at 6 PM on Friday and a children's parade, What Is That Poop?, at 9 AM on Sunday, adding a family-friendly element to the revelries.



Copacabana's festivities are highlighted by the Lido Band at 6 PM on Friday and continue with Excite at 9 the next morning, ensuring an energetic start to Saturday.



This summary captures just a glimpse of the vast and diverse celebrations planned for Rio's Carnival 2024.



In addition, attendees are advised to consult the complete schedule to fully engage with the array of performances and parades across the city.



Here's a brief overview of Rio 's street bands during Carnival, including start times and meeting points:

Central Area:







Orphans of Brizola: 3 PM, Friday



Dressed in Striped Condom: 5 PM, Friday



I See You Inside... I'm Radiology: 5 PM, Friday



Lapa Bohemians: 5 PM, Friday



Nest of Snakes: 5 PM, Friday



Ambassadors of Merrymaking: 5 PM, Friday



Educate to Liberate: 6:30 PM, Friday



We Make Better Days: 11 p.m., Friday



Black Ball Cord: 7 AM, Saturday



Multibloco: 7 AM, Saturday

Carioca Whirlwind: Noon, Sunday







Graja's Can Collectors: 4 PM, Friday

Band of 300: 6 PM, Friday







Jefinho's Piranhas: 6 PM, Friday

Ice Cream Shop Band: 6 PM, Friday







Lazy Roll Late but sure: 6 PM, Friday

Children's Block What Is That Poop?: 9 AM, Sunday







Lido Band: 6 PM, Friday

Excite at 9: 8 AM, Saturday







Sit While I Push: 6 PM Friday

Friends of Catete: 2 PM, Saturday







I Don't Care: 7 PM, Friday

Orange Ball Cord: 9 AM, Saturday



However, this list only scratches the surface of the vibrant and diverse celebrations planned for Rio's Carnival 2024. Revelers are advised to check the full schedule and plan accordingly to not miss out on the festivities.