Israel's Possible Attack On Rafah In Southern Gaza Sparks Fear Among Residents

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, on Friday, February 9th, ordered his military to prepare a plan to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Rafah, a border city in southern Gaza.

The directive to evacuate the city of Rafah by Benjamin Netanyahu came at a time when Washington announced it would not support Israeli ground attacks in the Rafah area.

The United States, a close ally of Israel, has provided billions of dollars in military aid to the country so far, but the US State Department has stated that Washington does not support Israeli ground attacks on the Rafah area.

The department has said that if such military operations are not planned meticulously, a disaster will occur.

Rafah is reportedly the last refuge center in the Gaza Strip where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter. According to reports, among the 2.4 million population of the Gaza Strip, 1.3 million people have taken refuge in the Rafah area, which also urgently needs humanitarian assistance.

Meanwhile, relief agencies in Gaza have warned that if this Israeli attack plan is implemented, a significant number of civilians in this city may be killed.

The head of UNRWA (the Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East) in Gaza says,“Anxiety and fear in Rafah are increasing, and people don't know where to go.”

This comes as the Gaza Health Ministry has reported the number of casualties in Israeli military attacks to be over 28,000, mostly non-combatants, especially women and children.

