Independents To Be Kingmaker In Pakistan

Islamabad, Feb 10 (IANS) With most of the independent candidates in the Pakistan general elections securing win, major political parties are set to invite them to come on board as they hold the key to the next government in the country.

PTI founder Imran Khan has already claimed victory in the general elections and delivered "victory" speech, Dawn reported.

PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, in his "victory" speech, has indicated that he is open to join hands with Independents.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed the hope that many independents will join his party.

It would be interesting to watch that they would be loyal to the PTI or switch sides.

Hectic political parleys are expected over next few days, as both PML-N and PPP are likely to reach out to the independents and offer a share in government.

Under election rules, the independents will have three days after official notification to join a party or they can also form a group or bloc, and retain their independence.

