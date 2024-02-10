               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Himachal Deputy CM Agnihotri’S Wife Passes Away


2/10/2024 1:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Feb 10 (IANS) Simmi Agnihotri, wife of Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, passed away on Friday night.

She suffered a heart attack at their native place Haroli in Una district and passed away while being taken to the PGI in Chandigarh.

Simmi Agnihotri would be cremated at her native place on Saturday afternoon.

--IANS

vg/rad

MENAFN10022024000231011071ID1107835045

