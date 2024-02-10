               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NYC Off-Broadway Week


2/10/2024 1:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANSlife) New York City Tourism + Conventions, New York City's official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau announced the return of NYC Off-Broadway Week SM, presented by Mastercard®, with 2-for-1 ticket sales to 31 Off-Broadway shows. The biannual program, which features over a dozen new shows, will run from February 12 to March 3, 2024.

“This season's Off-Broadway Week features 17 new productions, showcasing some of the City's most innovative theaters at an incredible value,” said New York City Tourism + Conventions President and CEO Fred Dixon.“The Off-Broadway League has been our program partner for 16 years running; their support allows us to deliver a rich experience for audiences and has created opportunities for hundreds of productions over those years.”

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2024 include:

A Perfect Peace

All The Devils Are Here

The Apiary

Blue Man Group

Brooklyn Laundry

Cinderella The Musical

Dead Outlaw

Drunk Shakespeare

Eva Luna

Five The Parody Musical

Friel Project - Aristocrats

Friends! The Musical Parody

Gazillion Bubble Show Hotel Happy

Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour

Jonah

La Breve Y Maravillosa Vida De Oscar Wao

The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers

Make Me Gorgeous

Munich Medea: HAPPY FAMILY

Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright

Nina Conti: The Dating Show

The Office! A Musical Parody

Perfect Crime

Pericles

Play That Goes Wrong

Radojka

Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing

Tennessee Williams's The Night Of The Iguana

Titanique

White Rose: The Musical

“We are proud to have over 30 Off-Broadway productions take part in this year's NYC Off-Broadway Week program,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.“For over a decade, this biannual program has allowed our productions to continue to showcase the intimate setting and diversity that is inherent to the Off-Broadway community, captivating both New Yorkers and visitors alike.”

Participating in Off-Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Magic, Musical, Play), Audience (Adults Only, Family–All Ages, Not for Younger Children (5+), Teens and Adults), Borough and Neighborhood at nyctourism/offbroadwayweek.

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with New York City Tourism + Conventions as a sponsor of NYC Off-Broadway Week.

Tickets available at nyctourism/offbroadwayweek

--IANS

lh/tb

