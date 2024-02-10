(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANSlife) New York City Tourism + Conventions, New York City's official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau announced the return of NYC Off-Broadway Week SM, presented by Mastercard®, with 2-for-1 ticket sales to 31 Off-Broadway shows. The biannual program, which features over a dozen new shows, will run from February 12 to March 3, 2024.
“This season's Off-Broadway Week features 17 new productions, showcasing some of the City's most innovative theaters at an incredible value,” said New York City Tourism + Conventions President and CEO Fred Dixon.“The Off-Broadway League has been our program partner for 16 years running; their support allows us to deliver a rich experience for audiences and has created opportunities for hundreds of productions over those years.”
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2024 include:
A Perfect Peace
All The Devils Are Here
The Apiary
Blue Man Group
Brooklyn Laundry
Cinderella The Musical
Dead Outlaw
Drunk Shakespeare
Eva Luna
Five The Parody Musical
Friel Project - Aristocrats
Friends! The Musical Parody
Gazillion Bubble Show Hotel Happy
Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour
Jonah
La Breve Y Maravillosa Vida De Oscar Wao
The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers
Make Me Gorgeous
Munich Medea: HAPPY FAMILY
Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright
Nina Conti: The Dating Show
The Office! A Musical Parody
Perfect Crime
Pericles
Play That Goes Wrong
Radojka
Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing
Tennessee Williams's The Night Of The Iguana
Titanique
White Rose: The Musical
“We are proud to have over 30 Off-Broadway productions take part in this year's NYC Off-Broadway Week program,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.“For over a decade, this biannual program has allowed our productions to continue to showcase the intimate setting and diversity that is inherent to the Off-Broadway community, captivating both New Yorkers and visitors alike.”
Participating in Off-Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Magic, Musical, Play), Audience (Adults Only, Family–All Ages, Not for Younger Children (5+), Teens and Adults), Borough and Neighborhood at nyctourism/offbroadwayweek.
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with New York City Tourism + Conventions as a sponsor of NYC Off-Broadway Week.
Tickets available at nyctourism/offbroadwayweek
IANSlife can be contacted at ...
--IANS
lh/tb
MENAFN10022024000231011071ID1107835044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.