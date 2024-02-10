Unruly Fans Disrupt Jaffna Show Featuring Top Indian Stars

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Unruly fans disrupted a mega show in Jaffna, Friday night, featuring top Indian stars including Hariharan and Rambha.

The Police were deployed as crowds pushed through barricades and got close to the stage, posing a risk to the performers.

The show was temporarily suspended as the situation got out of hand and the Police were seen assaulting some of the fans and arresting them.

Rambha and a few others, including the organizers, came on stage and appealed to the fans to move away from the stage.

Several others were also seen climbing onto the podiums erected for the video cameras, forcing the crew to remove the equipment.

A few people were also admitted to hospital following the incident at the packed outdoor venue in Jaffna. (Colombo Gazette)