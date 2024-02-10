Ilham Aliyev Emerges Victor Of Presidential Election In Azerbaijan - Belarus Today

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Ilham Aliyev
emerges victor of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, declares
Belarus Today newspaper, Trend reports.
"The early presidential election in Azerbaijan was held on
Wednesday. More than six million people voted in 6,537 voting
places. Seven people ran for the top government position. On the
morning of February 8, after processing 93.35 percent of the
ballots by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, the
present head of state, Ilham Aliyev leads with 92.05 percent of the
votes,” the article says.
The author of the article recalls that in an interview with
local TV channels in January, President Ilham Aliyev spoke in
detail about the reasons for the change of election date, which was
originally supposed to be held next year.
“The first reason is, of course, the beginning of a new era,
which the presidential election will bless,” he said.
President Ilham Aliyev stated that since the presidential
election is the most important election compared to all other
elections, he considered that the first election to be held
throughout the republic should be the presidential election.
“In addition, last October marked 20 years since the Azerbaijani
people first entrusted their fate to President Ilham Aliyev. So the
past election became a kind of plebiscite of trust, in which the
right of the current leader to continue to govern the country was
successfully confirmed.
Observers from different countries noted that the elections
throughout Azerbaijan were organized impeccably, and voters showed
high civic consciousness. The general director of the Russian
Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies, Igor Korotchenko, said
that such a turnout has never been observed in elections in EU
countries.
None of the so-called democratic countries in the European
Union, including France, can boast of such a voter turnout as in
Azerbaijan. This is an indicator of the maturity of Azerbaijani
civil society and the high responsibility of voters to ensure that
their vote and their contribution really determine the future of
the country,” the article notes.
The article says that the truly democratic nature of the
election was emphasized by the international observer, Deputy
Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of
Belarus, Valery Belsky:
As international observers, we visited two polling stations
located in Karabakh, where active voting was also observed. We note
the high activity of voters, the transparency of the voting
process, and the friendliness and solemnity of all procedures.
Azerbaijan is one of the leaders in democratic processes.
“The triumph of President Ilham Aliyev is an expected event. The
level of trust in the current president in Azerbaijan is very high.
There are several reasons for this,” the article says.
The author emphasizes that, firstly, the current head of state
has made Azerbaijan one of the regional leaders over the past 20
years.
“Close relations with Türkiye have been established, largely due
to friendship with the Turkish President. The Azerbaijani army has
become a powerful military organism that can perform a wide range
of tasks.
Secondly, the economic situation has improved, and economic
growth is driven not only by the sale of gas, oil, and petroleum
products but also by the creation of local production facilities.
Thanks to the stability of the internal political situation and the
rational approach of the country's authorities to its economic
development, Azerbaijan has become a desirable platform for
investors,” the article says.
The article notes that speaking about the reasons for Ilham
Aliyev's victory in the presidential election, one cannot ignore
another extremely important fact for Azerbaijanis: reunification
with Karabakh.
“For three decades, the Karabakh problem was a sore point. In
the end, it was President Ilham Aliyev who managed to restore
justice, which raised his already high rating to the skies. It is
symbolic that President Ilham Aliyev cast his vote in the election
in Khankendi at one of the polling stations opened in returned
lands. The Azerbaijani leader has a lot of work ahead. In his new
term, he will have to finally resolve the issue of relations with
Yerevan by concluding a peace treaty that will put an end to the
long confrontation.
In addition, the West is increasingly paying attention to the
South Caucasus. The most active is France, which has already begun
sending weapons to Armenia. Paris, obviously, is pursuing two goals
at once: to disrupt ties between Yerevan and Moscow and, at the
same time, create a new point of tension for Baku, forcing it to
waste energy to control the situation. However, taking into account
the international support for Azerbaijan, the military-technical
power of the country, as well as the fact that the Azerbaijanis
rallied even more after the resolution of the Karabakh issue, we
can say that Western provocations are unlikely to have any
success," the article says.
