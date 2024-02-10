Turkmenistan And Hungary Confer Swelling All-Round Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. Turkmenistan and Hungary discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during the meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Hungary (with residence in Vienna) Khemra Amannazarov with Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Sándor Lezsák and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of Hungary Kristóf Altusz.

During the talks, the parties discussed political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the planning of high-level bilateral visits, student exchange, and the role of inter-parliamentary connections.

In fact, Turkmenistan and Hungary have recently strengthened economic links, with an emphasis on boosting trade and investment in sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture, and tourism.

Furthermore, the countries are actively expanding cultural exchange and mutual understanding, which will help to promote cordial relations and collaboration in a variety of areas.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel