Turkmenistan And Hungary Confer Swelling All-Round Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. Turkmenistan and Hungary discussed a wide range of issues related
to the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
According to the official source, these issues were discussed
during the meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Hungary
(with residence in Vienna) Khemra Amannazarov with Deputy Speaker
of the National Assembly of Hungary Sándor Lezsák and Diplomatic
Adviser to the President of Hungary Kristóf Altusz.
During the talks, the parties discussed political, trade,
economic, and cultural cooperation, with a particular emphasis on
the planning of high-level bilateral visits, student exchange, and
the role of inter-parliamentary connections.
In fact, Turkmenistan and Hungary have recently strengthened
economic links, with an emphasis on boosting trade and investment
in sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture, and
tourism.
Furthermore, the countries are actively expanding cultural
exchange and mutual understanding, which will help to promote
cordial relations and collaboration in a variety of areas.
