The Reason Tesla Is Recalling Nearly 2.2M Cars, Almost All US Sales

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 9, 2024 8:12 am - In its biggest recall to date, Tesla recalled roughly 2.2 million cars to fix a problem with too-small text size on the vehicles' warning lighting panel. As a result, Tesla stock dropped more than 3 percent in early trading on Friday.

It has been stated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that a small font size on the instrument panel for the warning lights of the brake, park, and antilock braking system (ABS) in automobiles "could reduce the driver's detection of it when illuminated, thereby increasing the risk of a collision."

There is a connection between the issue and each and every one of Tesla's 2.19 million automobiles, which includes the Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, and the 2024 Cybertruck. This includes almost every vehicle that is sold in the United States.

Notice letters to owners are scheduled to be given on March 30, 2024, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has declared that Tesla would provide a software update at no cost in order to address the safety concern.

As a result of concerns raised by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla recalled more than two million vehicles registered in the United States at the beginning of December in order to install extra safety measures for its Autopilot function.

It was around 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday when Tesla shares had dropped 3.1% to $183.08. Up to this point in the year, their value has decreased by around 26%.

