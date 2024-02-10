Big Panic Records Joins Forces With Earthprogram And Virgin Music Global To Amplify Music Innovation

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 9, 2024 10:00 am - Big Panic Records has inked a deal with Earthprogram, a music division from Universal Music Group, founded by veteran industry exec Jason Jordan. For their distribution needs, Big Panic Records has partnered with industry powerhouse Virgin Music

Big Panic Records, the dynamic independent record label founded by visionary artist Believe, is poised to redefine the music landscape. With a commitment to fostering creativity and authenticity, Big Panic Records has just inked a groundbreaking distribution deal with Earth Program, a company founded by esteemed record executive Jason Jordan. Jordan has over 30 years of experience in the music industry, holding prominent positions at Columbia Records, Hollywood Records/Disney Music, Republic Records and Imagem Music. Jordan has overseen catalogs of artists ranging from Pink Floyd, MIA, Elvis Presley and Daft Punk and has discovered and worked with talent with sales in excess of 20 million albums. As part of the partnership, Big Panic Records and Earth Program will collaborate with industry powerhouse Virgin Music Global for distribution and IP protection, RoyFi for funding options and That Pitch to supply music to sync and licensing companies. Earth Program is renowned for its innovative approach to music distribution and this strategic alliance will empower Big Panic artists to reach wider audiences, expand their global footprint, and elevate their careers.

About Big Panic Records:

Since its inception, Big Panic Records has been a beacon of innovation in music. Guided by the vision of founder and CEO Believe, the label has consistently delivered exciting new music across diverse genres. Believe, whose real name is Walter Harvey Jr. started grew up in Columbia, South Carolina. He started making albums in his bedroom at the age of 15 and was signed to his first recording contract at 18 by hip hop pioneer Sylvia Robinson (Sugar Hill Records). He spent the next few years learning from some of Motown/Universal's top writers and producers at Sugar Hill Studios in New Jersey before moving to Atlanta, where he has been at the forefront of the music scene since the 2000's. Now a Grammy nominated producer, Believe has appeared on TV shows such as "The Bobby Brown Story", "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" and "American Soul,” and his music has been licensed for television over 30 times. He has toured extensively performing in France, The Netherlands, China and Japan and has produced projects ranging in style from rock, hip hop, R&B, dancehall, jazz, and electronica. When he is not promoting his own music, Believe is writing, producing, and engineering for artists like Diamond D, Talib Kweli, Too Short, No Cap, Mike Epps, Slim Thug, T.I., Koryn Hawthorne and Spice and has worked in various positions for Sony Music, RCA Records and Atlantic Records.

Believe has expressed his excitement about the new partnership, saying:“I am thrilled to partner with Earth Program and Virgin Music Global, who share my vision and forward thinking approach. We believe that this partnership will open up new opportunities and possibilities for our artists, and we look forward to working together to create amazing music and experiences for our fans."

Flagship Artist:

Artists signed to Big Panic Records have garnered critical acclaim and loyal fan bases worldwide. Their Flagship act being Atlanta's GPWFLY:

- 'Grand Prize Winners From Last Year' is an indie rock band that has captivated audiences with their raw energy and thought-provoking lyrics. They have performed with artists like Ludacris, The Roots, Yaasin Bey, St. Vincent and Kid Cudi to name a few. They're unique blend of hip hop jazz and indie rock has garnered them sponsorships from Converse. Nominated best rap group in the state of Georgia by the Georgia Music Awards, they've been featured in major publications including The Fader and Rolling Stone Magazine where J. Edward Keyes wrote:“Think full-band Outkast: These fellow ATLiens blend Dre and Big Boi's knack for nimble rhymes with weirdo spaced-out funk horns and rock making snarling songs that swivel and pounce.” Their new album“Blessed as Hell” will be released this April.

What's Next:

Fans can anticipate exciting new releases from Big Panic Records artists Kaelenno, VHS Celebs and Kash powered by Earthprogram and distributed through Virgin Music Global's cutting-edge channels.

Follow us on Instagram: @bigpanicrecords and tay tuned for more announcements.