Invitation To Creative Tech Europe 2024 In London

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 9, 2024 12:24 pm - Henry Stewart is delighted to announce the launch of Creative Tech Europe 2024 event taking place in London on 28 June 2024

Henry Stewart is proud to announce the launch of Creative Tech Europe 2024, the event will be taking place on 28 June 2024 at the etc 155 Bishopsgate in London.

The event will be co-located with DAM Europe 2024.

This is a must attend event for professionals in creative technology, including:

Ad Operations, AdTech Manager/Lead, Advertising Technologist, Art Director, Brand Director, Chief Creative Officer, Chief Creative Technologist, Content Creators, Content Producer, Creative Director, Creative Production Lead, Creative Project Manager, Creative Technologists, Design Director, Digital Marketing Creatives, Graphic Designer, Marketing Operations Manager, Media Coordinator, Media Director, Media Planner, Multimedia Producers, Production Designer / Studio Manager, Production Manager, Social Producer,

Sr. Director, Integrated Production, Sr. Mgr. Creative Production, SVP of Production & Technology and AI and Machine Learning Enthusiasts in Creativity

Interested parties can register their place using the early bird launch offer – expires 1 March 2024 at:

The one-day event will comprise panel discussions and keynote sessions addressing various facets of creative Martech and AdTech. Topics include automation, streamlined workflows, global omnichannel management, VR and AR advancements, AI-driven processes, and digital storytelling.

Attendees will engage with real-world case studies presented by industry leaders, exploring key questions such as:

Current and future needs of creative teams

Criteria for evaluating solutions

Strategies for future-proofing choices

Supplier offerings and future trends

The evolving role of AI.

The event aims to provide informative insights and practical solutions to complex industry challenges.

To learn more about the event, speakers, and agenda visit:

Unlock the Value: Why Attend Creative Tech Europe 2024

Tailored Networking: Connect with over 100 professionals and decision-makers, fostering collaborations that transcend boundaries.

Insights from Industry Leaders: Hear from 20+ esteemed speakers representing Europe's top organizations, offering invaluable perspectives across diverse sectors.

Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep abreast of the latest technological advancements and innovations in the creative tech industry, gaining exclusive insights into emerging trends.

Explore Cutting-edge Solutions: Visit sponsors and exhibitors as they unveil the latest innovations and technology, providing a firsthand look at the future of creative tech.

Dive into Leading Research: Discover the latest findings propelling the advancement of creative tech, ensuring you remain at the forefront of industry knowledge and innovation.

Experience the transformative power of creative tech at Creative Tech Europe 2024, where connections, insights, and innovation converge to shape the future of the industry.

Sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at ...

For media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at ...

Creative Tech Europe 2024

28 June 2024

etc

155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3YD

#CreativeTechEurope #CreativeTech2024



___________________________________________

About Henry Stewart Events:

Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government. The events are held in New York, London, Chicago and Los Angeles and include a detailed conference program packed with case studies, workshops, peer-to-peer roundtable discussions and tutorials plus an exhibition of leading solution providers in the DAM and Creative Operations arena. Topics are geared to both experienced professionals and those newer to the field.

To find out more, visit