Jubilant Hollisterstier Celebrates The Opening Of Their Third Manufacturing Line

Spokane, Washington – Jubilant HollisterStier held a ribbon cutting ceremony on February 8, celebrating the opening of their third sterile fill finish manufacturing line and the groundbreaking of the next phase of their facility expansion.

JHS President and CEO Chris Preti, the Consulate General of India Mr. Prakash Gupta, representatives from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, members of the Spokane City Council, and other key local and state decision makers were in attendance.

The event featured a video message from State Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers regarding the positive benefits the JHS' expansion will have on the greater Spokane community, including the addition of 200+ new jobs.

The expansion includes a new high-speed commercial fill finish line, which is part of a 50k sq. ft. facility expansion, increases JHS' production capacity by 55 million units per year. At 400 vials per minute, it's equipped with full isolator technology and 100% weight-checking capabilities at production speeds. It also includes an additional three compounding suites with capacity for up to 2000 L bulks and disposable, single-use compounding and filling technologies. The line is also outfitted with two new 300 sq. ft. lyophilizers.

JHS is currently scheduling time for client projects on the third manufacturing line and has broken ground on Phase 2 of their facility expansion for a fourth manufacturing line.

About Jubilant HollisterStier:

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated contract manufacturer of ophthalmics, sterile injectables, lyophilized products, and sterile ointments. JHS is committed to providing exceptional manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in North America. With two facilities located in Spokane, Washington and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, JHS ensures that each client's project is streamlined with a full range of support and manufacturing services by keeping and training the best talent.