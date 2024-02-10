(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) --



1971 -- The National Assembly, or parliament, opens its 3rd Legislative Session and Khaled Al-Ghunaim is elected speaker, with the house ending its term on January 8, 1975.

2002 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) establishes Kuwait Gulf Oil Company to replace the Arab oil company in order to manage the divided zone between State of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorates President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order in recognition of his efforts to boosting bilateral relations. Aliyev also decorated Sheikh Sabah the Heydar Aliyev Order.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signs a decree regarding employment in the private sector.

2010 -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Cardiac Center opens at Al-Amiri Hospital area.

2012 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) receives Bahra tanker which could carry crude oil and petroleum products, built by Daewoo company.

2014 -- The Municipal Council names a residential area in the north of Mutlaa after His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

2016 -- State of Kuwait wins the best Arab smart phone application award at the government summit, held in Dubai, UAE.

2016 -- Ministry of Public Works signs a KD-108-million contract to develop 21 of the Fifth Ring Road that would saw establishment of six intersections and increasing lanes to four.

2017 -- Kuwait wins the Gulf Fencing Championship in Bahrain.

2020 -- The Arab-British Chamber of Commerce selects Ali Al-Ghanim, President of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as honorary chairman.

2021 -- Mohammad Al-Sharekh, Chairman of Sakhr software company, wins King Faisal Prize for the service of Islam in recognition of his efforts to produce computer software for service of Islam and Arab culture.

2021 -- Saad Al-Nahedh, former president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and one of founders of Kuwait Red Crescent Society, passes away at 86.

2022 -- Dr. Saleh Al-Ojairi, a well-known Kuwaiti astronomer, dies at 101. (end)

