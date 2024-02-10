Israel Killed 71 Palestinians In West Bank In 2024-OCHA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Feb. 10 (Petra) - The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian boy Friday during the occupation's raid on the village of Beita in Nablus.Since beginning of 2024, OCHA said in its daily report that 71 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, including 16 children, adding that most victims fell by Israeli occupation forces.Meanwhile, the report announced 384 Palestinians were killed since last October 7, including 97 children, while 4,443 Palestinians were injured, including 672 children.Since last October 7, the report said 508 Palestinians, including 248 children, were displaced and their homes were demolished in East Jerusalem, due to the occupation's claim that there are no Israeli-issued building permits, which are almost impossible to obtain.During the same period, Israeli forces punitively demolished 23 Palestinian homes, displacing 112 Palestinians, including 47 children, and displacing 775 others, including 322 children, after destroying 123 homes during Israeli operations in the West Bank.The report indicated that about 95% of displacement cases are in refugee camps in Jenin, Nour Shams, and Tulkarm.