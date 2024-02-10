Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be relatively cold almost nationwide and temperatures will be pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with a weak possibility of light and scattered rain showers in Jordan's northern and central regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, temperatures will rise slightly Sunday with a relatively cold weather forecast over the mountainous areas and warm in the remaining regions.On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be fair almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 4C, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 24C during the day, sliding to 11C at night.