(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A SPECIAL OFFER FROM ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO CELEBRATE THE OFFICIAL OPENING OF ZAYED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT







To celebrate the official opening of Terminal A and the new name of Zayed International Airport, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is celebrating with a special offer on select routes for travellers departing from Abu Dhabi.

The offer is available between 9 and 14 February 2024 for guests planning to travel between 19 February and 15 June 2024.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said:“We take immense pride in having Abu Dhabi as our hub and it is a great honour to take part in paying homage with our partners to an amazing leader who believed in his country and its potentials.”

At the airport, guests will be greeted with gift items and engaged in special activities and live entertainment shows.

The Terminal provides dedicated check-in desks for Etihad's economy guests, as well as exclusive areas for guests travelling on business and to enjoy a fast-tracked, premium experience. Additional state-of-the-art biometric self-bag drop facilities are available for all guests wishing to take advantage of speedy check-in.



Etihad guests would be able to enjoy Etihad lounges accessible to guests flying in Etihad's The Residence, First and Business Class and Etihad Guest members with eligible tier status. Guests flying in economy who wish to enjoy the exclusive lounge space can purchase access, subject to availability.