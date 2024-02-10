(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE launches host-nation website for WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference





Abu Dhabi, UAE – 9 January 2024: The United Arab Emirates launched a new website dedicated to the World Trade Organization's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi from February 26-29, as part of its role as host country and chair. The website provides comprehensive information for delegates, government officials and stakeholders attending MC13, as well as the global trading community and journalists seeking to keep up to date with its deliberations.

The website – which can be accessed at: – highlights important trade issues relevant to MC13 and includes a media section for key updates throughout the conference's four days. The website also showcases a range of cultural activities available during the conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre's (ADNEC) Heritage Pavilion. Key details on side events organized by UAE partners are also featured on the website, including sessions with world-renowned trade experts weighing in on topics such as the role of women in trade in Africa, TradeTech, supply-chain finance, and MSME participation. The details of the various side events can be found via the website at: /sideevents

The Ministerial Conference is the topmost decision-making body of the WTO, overseeing the rules of trade between nations, including trade in goods, services and intellectual property. Meeting on a biannual basis, Ministerial Conferences gather trade ministers from all over the world to negotiate and build consensus on international trade matters. As MC13 host, and with UAE Foreign Trade Minister His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi as its Chair, the UAE aims ensure the success of MC13 and deliver a substantial package that aligns with the collective interest of the membership.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is an intergovernmental organization comprised of 164 Member States. It is the only multilateral organization that operates the global system of trade rules and is dedicated to enabling Member States to use trade to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and improve living standards for people globally.