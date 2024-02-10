U.S. Senate Backs Start Of Debate On Ukraine Aid Bill

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Senate has supported the initiative to launch a debate on a bill that provides for the allocation of nearly $95 billion in further security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other needs.

The vote took place in the early hours of Saturday, Kyiv time, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

The initiative was supported by 64 lawmakers, while 19 opposed the move. Seventeen senators did not participate in the vote. At least 60 senators are required for the motion to be considered approved.

Now the Ukraine aid bill moves to the next phase, where legislators offer amendments and debate them. The leader of the Democratic majority, Chuck Sumer, called for the Republican Party to pursue a constructive approach in the process to be able to reach an agreement so that the bill could be promoted quicker.

He added that the Democrats are ready to consider justified amendments and noted that the work of the Senate would continue until all is done in this regard.

Senators are expected to work on the bill throughout the weekend.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, 67 senators were voted for a total of $95 billion in aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. After agreeing the amendments, the Senate shall vote on the merits of the bill and forward it to the House of Representatives.