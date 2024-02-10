Biden, Scholz Talk Further Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden received German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz at the White House where the two leaders discussed a number of topical issues, including on continued support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's war of aggression.

That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

During the meeting at the Oval Office, Scholz stated that Germany and the United States "have to play a role" in preserving a global peace. In his words, "especially so looking

at the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which is still ongoing."

The head of the German government mentioned the interview with Vladimir Putin, conducted by ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling it out as "ridiculous." In this regard, Scholz noted that Putin always lies a lot about the history of this war and actually seeks to snatch as many territories from neighboring countries as possible. Therefore, Scholz believes,“it is necessary that we do all our best to support Ukraine and to give them the chance to defend their country”.

Biden, for his part, expressed support for the German leader's position, noting that the Congress 's failure to support supplemental aid for Ukraine would be“close to criminal neglect”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz kicked off a working visit to the United States. Before visiting the White House, he met with a bipartisan group of senators, discussing Ukraine issues.

