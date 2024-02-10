New Giant Particle Accelerator To Discover 95 Percent Unknown Of Universe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Scientists at the European Organization for Nuclear Research
(CERN) are seeking to obtain new information about unknown 95
percent of the universe with the help of a new giant particle
accelerator called the "Circular Collider of the Future (FCC)",
which will be built in Switzerland, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Nuclear physicists have proposed building the world's largest
"supercollider" at CERN to discover new particles that will create
a more complete picture of how the universe works.
If the proposal is accepted, the construction cost will reach 17
billion pounds. It is reported that the future ring collider will
be three times larger and much more advanced than the Large Hadron
Collider (LHC) at CERN. Describing the new collider as a "beautiful
machine", CERN Director General Fabiola Gianotti noted: "This is a
tool that will allow humanity to make great strides forward in what
we know about the universe. A more powerful tool is needed to
answer certain questions. The discovery of these dark particles
will open up a new, more complete theory of how the universe
works."
The first phase of the 91-kilometer-long FCS will be
commissioned in 2040.
The creation of the FCC will take place in two stages. The first
stage will be launched in the mid-2040s and will collide electrons.
The second phase, which will begin in the 2070s, will require
stronger and not yet invented improved magnets than existing ones,
and will look for new particles using heavier protons instead of
electrons in the accelerator. The length of the FCC will be 91
kilometers, which is almost three times the length of the current
collider, but it will be built at a depth of 200 meters. The reason
for building deeper than the TANK is to prevent strong, high-energy
radiation from reaching the surface.
Information about 95 percent of the universe is not yet
available.
According to scientists, the LHC, launched in 2008 and worth
3.75 billion pounds, is still unable to detect 95 percent of the
universe.
The Higgs boson was discovered by the Large Hadron Collider.
The LHC, currently the largest collider, is a 27-kilometer
circular underground tunnel located near Geneva on the Swiss-French
border. In March 2013, during experiments conducted at the Large
Hadron Collider, the Higgs boson was discovered, a subatomic
particle considered one of the greatest mysteries of the universe.
In an experiment conducted in October 2018, two new baryons were
discovered and a hint of another particle was obtained.
