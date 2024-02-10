New AI Model Interprets Swedish Manuscripts From 17Th & 19Th

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New artificial intelligence (AI) tools have made it possible to
interpret Swedish manuscripts from the 17th and 19th centuries.
This model, called the Swedish Lion, contains a total of 15.6
million words, Azernews reports.
The new artificial intelligence model was developed by
researchers in collaboration with the National Archives of Sweden
and Finland, as well as the archives of the city of Stockholm. With
its help, you can quickly read and analyze historical handwritten
materials, organize them and make them accessible for search
purposes.
One of the inventors of this model, Olof Karswell, head of the
research group at the Swedish National Archives, says that
digitizing and analyzing millions of handwritten documents opens up
completely new possibilities.
The model is intended for researchers, but soon the Swedish
National Archives will make this version available to everyone.
