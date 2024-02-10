Salon Equipment Company Launches A Newly Developed Heavy Duty Range Of Products For Professional Salon Owners

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Salon Equipment Company (SECO), a salon equipment and furniture seller, specializing in helping professional salon owner in equipping and operating a salon business, announced the launch of its newly developed heavy-duty range of products. The company has decades of experience, with an ever-growing customer base, with significant percentage of clients acquired thorough referral basis from its current customers.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Salon Equipment Company (SECO) , a salon equipment and furniture seller, specializing in helping professional salon owner in equipping and operating a salon business, announced the launch of its newly developed heavy duty range of products. The company has decades of experience, with an ever growing customer base, with significant percentage of clients acquired thorough referral basis from its current customers.



SECO's newly launched line of products include barber chairs , shampoo units , massage and beauty beds , styling chairs and various other pieces of salon equipment and furniture featuring an electric or hydraulic base pump, supporting up to 750lbs. With this line of products and the industry leading 5yr warranty, SECO aims to provide salon owners with expert service and support to take their salon business to the next level.

Salon Equipment Company is striving to help salon businesses achieve their full potential. The company is looking forward to expand its line of products and provide salons the quality and support they need to grow and thrive in today's business landscape.



"We are committed to providing salon owners with the peace of mind they deserve, ensuring their investment is protected for years to come. This initiative is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our desire to support the growth and success of salon businesses nationwide." - Ray Fretta, Customer Experience Manager at Salon Equipment Company.

The salon's aesthetics significantly impact the perceived quality of service as it sets the initial impression and ambiance experienced by clients. A well-designed salon can enhance customer satisfaction by creating a comfortable, inviting environment that reflects the salon's professionalism and attention to detail. High-quality, stylish salon furniture and decor contribute to a luxurious experience, making clients feel valued and more confident in the services offered. Effective aesthetics can also differentiate a salon in a competitive market, attracting and retaining clientele who associate the visual appeal with superior service quality.



The heavy-duty salon chair hydraulic base is crucial for ensuring durability, stability, and versatility in a professional salon setting. It allows for easy adjustment of the chair's height to accommodate various client sizes and services, enhancing comfort and accessibility. The hydraulic system is designed to support significant weight, up to 750lbs in some models, ensuring it can cater to a wide range of clients without compromising on safety or performance. This feature is essential for busy salons that prioritize client satisfaction and require furniture that withstands frequent use.



Salon Equipment Company is a leading provider of high-quality salon equipment and furniture to professional salon owners. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, the company supports salon professionals in creating spaces that offer unparalleled client experiences. SECO's extensive product range and commitment to excellence have made it a trusted partner for salons across the country.

They have recently upgraded their standard protection plan to a five year warranty on all products (unless stated otherwise), which is way above the industry standard of one year warranty.



