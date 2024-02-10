Nearly 970 Million People Are Eligible To Vote In India: Election Commission

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Feb 10 (NNN-PTI) – Some 968.8 million voters registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI), who are eligible to cast votes in the general elections, slated to be held in Apr-May this year, said the ECI in an official statement yesterday.

The data of eligible voters across the country was collected during a month-long intensive Special Summary Revision 2024 exercise, carried out by the ECI.

The ECI noted that women participating in electoral politics in the country was on the rise.

In the meantime, 26.3 million new electors were included in the electoral roll, out of which around 14.1 million were female electors, which surpassed newly enrolled male voters (12.2 million) by over 15 percent.

More than 20 million young electors between the age groups of 18-19 and 20-29 were added to the electoral roll, said the ECI's data.– NNN-PTI

